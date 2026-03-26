BCCI announces team India 2026-27 home season fixtures

Indian team players pose for a photo after defeating New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 8 March 2026. — ICC

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2026-27 international home season.

The forthcoming season promises an action-packed calendar, featuring four visiting teams — West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia — across multiple formats.

A total of 22 international matches will be played in 17 cities, giving cricket fans nationwide the chance to witness top-quality international cricket.

The season will get underway with the West Indies touring India from 27 September 2026. The tour will include a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series.

The ODIs will be staged in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, with the T20Is hosted in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

India will then welcome Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI leg will take place in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.

Zimbabwe will tour India in January 2027 for a three-match ODI series, with fixtures scheduled in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will conclude with the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a five-match Test series against Australia, starting on 21 January 2027 in Nagpur.

The series will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, promising a compelling contest between two of the world’s premier cricketing sides.

West Indies Tour of India (2026)

1st ODI: Sun 27 Sep, 2:00 PM – Trivandrum

2nd ODI: Wed 30 Sep, 2:00 PM – Guwahati

3rd ODI: Sat 03 Oct, 2:00 PM – New Chandigarh

1st T20I: Tue 06 Oct, 7:00 PM – Lucknow

2nd T20I: Fri 09 Oct, 7:00 PM – Ranchi

3rd T20I: Sun 11 Oct, 7:00 PM – Indore

4th T20I: Wed 14 Oct, 7:00 PM – Hyderabad

5th T20I: Sat 17 Oct, 7:00 PM – Bengaluru

Sri Lanka Tour of India (2026)

1st ODI: Sun 13 Dec, 2:00 PM – Delhi

2nd ODI: Wed 16 Dec, 2:00 PM – Bengaluru

3rd ODI: Sat 19 Dec, 2:00 PM – Ahmedabad

1st T20I: Tue 22 Dec, 7:00 PM – Rajkot

2nd T20I: Thu 24 Dec, 7:00 PM – Cuttack

3rd T20I: Sun 27 Dec, 7:00 PM – Pune

Zimbabwe Tour of India (2027)

1st ODI: Sun 03 Jan, 2:00 PM – Kolkata

2nd ODI: Wed 06 Jan, 2:00 PM – Hyderabad

3rd ODI: Sat 09 Jan, 2:00 PM – Mumbai

Australia Tour of India (2027) – Border-Gavaskar Trophy