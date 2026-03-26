BCCI announces team India 2026-27 home season fixtures

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2026-27 international home season.
The forthcoming season promises an action-packed calendar, featuring four visiting teams — West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia — across multiple formats.
A total of 22 international matches will be played in 17 cities, giving cricket fans nationwide the chance to witness top-quality international cricket.
The season will get underway with the West Indies touring India from 27 September 2026. The tour will include a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series.
The ODIs will be staged in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, with the T20Is hosted in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
India will then welcome Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI leg will take place in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.
Zimbabwe will tour India in January 2027 for a three-match ODI series, with fixtures scheduled in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
The season will conclude with the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a five-match Test series against Australia, starting on 21 January 2027 in Nagpur.
The series will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, promising a compelling contest between two of the world’s premier cricketing sides.
West Indies Tour of India (2026)
Sri Lanka Tour of India (2026)
Zimbabwe Tour of India (2027)
Australia Tour of India (2027) – Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Comments