PSL 11: Mohammad Naeem vows to help Qalandars 'become champions again'

Lahore Qalandars opening batter Mohammad Naeem speaks during an interview with Geo News at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore on March 25, 2026. – File

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ opening batter Muhammad Naeem has set his sights firmly on helping the defending champions retain their Pakistan Super League (PSL) crown, stating that contributing to the team’s success remains his primary objective.

The stage for the historic 11th edition is set as Shaheen-led Qalandars are set to defend their title as they go head-to-head with debutants Hyderabad Kings in the opening game on Thursday, with the tournament scheduled to run from March 26 till May 3.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised its logistical plans, confining all matches to Karachi and Lahore behind closed doors.

This marks a departure from the original schedule, which had included venues such as Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision was made following consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to Geo News, the top-order batsman expressed his determination to pick up where he left off last season as he prepares for his second stint with the franchise.

“I am getting the opportunity to play for Lahore Qalandars for the second time, and my plan is to start from where I finished last season,” he said.

Reflecting on the past year, Naeem acknowledged that his performances across three or four tournaments did not meet his expectations.

“The effort is always to give my best, but the results are not always in our control,” he explained.

Naeem also offered an optimistic assessment of the Qalandars’ squad composition for PSL 11, noting that the core group of players remains intact.

“The team’s core players are still together, and the new players have settled in well,” he said. “The combination is shaping up nicely and will be even better than last season. In T20 cricket, having a strong combination is vital.”

He further highlighted the side’s traditional bowling strength, pointing to the arrival of Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman as a significant boost to the lineup.

When asked about individual ambitions, Naeem stressed that personal accolades take a back seat to the team’s collective goal.

“Every batsman wishes to be the best player of the tournament, but my main goal is to contribute to the team’s victory,” he said.

“I want to help my team win and make them champions again – that is my goal.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 26-year-old had a decent run for Qalandars in the 10th edition of the tournament as he played 12 matches and scored 314 runs at a healthy strike rate of 162.69, which also included three half-centuries.