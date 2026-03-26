Weather update ahead of PSL 11 opener between Lahore Qalandars, Hyderabad Kingsmen

Fireworks loom over Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 opener between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in Lahore on March 18, 2023. - PCB

LAHORE: Three-time champions Lahore Qalandars are set to begin their title defence as they face debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

But the real question arises whether rain will play spoilsport in the tournament opener, as it yesterday played its role in halting the practice match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

At 6:00 PM, conditions are expected to be cloudy with a temperature of 26°C, though the RealFeel temperature is slightly lower at 25°C, suggesting comfortable conditions with minimal heat stress.

Winds are forecast from the west-northwest at 15 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 22 km/h, bringing a light to moderate breeze. Humidity is expected to be 51%, creating a slightly humid but not uncomfortable atmosphere.

Cloud cover is forecast at 99%, accounting for the overcast conditions and reduced sunlight, while visibility remains fair at 8 km. The UV index is 0 (low), and brightness levels are dark, indicating no significant sunlight exposure during this time.

Air quality is reported as poor, which may cause discomfort for those with respiratory sensitivities. The dew point is 16°C, reflecting a moderate level of moisture in the air, making conditions somewhat humid but not oppressive.

By 7:00 PM, the temperature is expected to rise slightly to 27°C, with a RealFeel of 26°C, maintaining similar levels of comfort.

Conditions are forecast to remain fully cloudy, with cloud cover increasing to 100%, indicating completely overcast skies. Winds will shift slightly to the northwest at 15 km/h, with gusts still around 22 km/h, keeping the breeze consistent.

Humidity is expected to increase slightly to 53%, with a dew point rising to 17°C, suggesting a gradual increase in moisture that may make conditions feel a touch more humid over time.

Visibility is expected to remain steady at 8 km, with brightness staying at 0 (dark), confirming nightfall conditions. Air quality is likely to remain poor, which could affect outdoor comfort, particularly for those with respiratory conditions.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised its logistical plans, confining all matches to Karachi and Lahore behind closed doors.

This marks a departure from the original schedule, which had included venues such as Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision was made following consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while Karachi is set to stage the Qualifier. The opening fixture between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

With matches set to be played without spectators, organisers have promised enhanced broadcast and production features to improve the viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.