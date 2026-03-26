PSL 11: Islamabad United make another last-minute addition to squad

Islamabad United players during a training session ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore on March 25, 2026. — Instagram/islamabadunitedpsl

LAHORE: Former champions Islamabad United have made another late addition to their squad ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed the signing of young right-handed batter Mohsin Riaz from Sheikhupura through their official social media channels.

“Islamabad United is excited to welcome the dynamic Mohsin Riaz to the ISLU family,” the post read.

Earlier, the three-time champions had announced the replacement of Australia’s Max Bryant with compatriot Chris Green for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

According to the franchise, Bryant—signed for Rs19.5 million at last month’s player draft—was ruled out due to injury, forcing a late change ahead of the eight-team competition. As a result, Green was brought in for Rs14 million on the eve of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has shown promise in domestic T20 cricket, featuring in eight matches and scoring 106 runs at a strike rate of 137.66.

In the recently concluded National T20 Cup, representing Sialkot Region, he scored 61 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 135.55.

Notably, United are set to begin their PSL 11 campaign on Saturday against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium.

The historic 11th edition of the league will feature eight teams for the first time, including new entrants Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches in a 39-day event.

Updated Islamabad United squad for PSL 11:

Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Chris Green, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz and Mohammad Salman Mirza.