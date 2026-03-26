Ryan Burl joins Lahore Qalandars as direct signing for PSL 11

Ryan Burl of Zimbabwe celebrates taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl as a direct pick ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

The franchise made the announcement via their official social media channels, stating that Burl becomes their final addition for season 11, bringing the squad size to 20 players.

The 31-year-old joins compatriot and T20I captain Sikandar Raza as the second Zimbabwean in the Qalandars’ ranks for the tournament.

Burl is set to make his PSL debut, having previously featured in overseas competitions such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the ILT20.

In 37 BPL appearances, the left-handed batter has scored 620 runs at a strike rate of 127.57, including one half-century, and has also taken 13 wickets.]

Across 118 T20 internationals for Zimbabwe, Burl has accumulated 1,948 runs at a strike rate of 124.95, with four fifties, in addition to claiming 62 wickets.

The forthcoming edition of the PSL marks a landmark expansion, with eight teams competing for the first time.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May, featuring the newly added Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi franchises. A total of 44 matches will be played across 39 days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised its logistical plans, confining all matches to Karachi and Lahore behind closed doors.

This represents a departure from the original schedule, which had included venues such as Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision was made following consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while Karachi is set to stage the Qualifier. The opening fixture between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

With matches set to be played without spectators, organisers have promised enhanced broadcast and production features to improve the viewing experience for fans both in Pakistan and around the world.

Updated Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.