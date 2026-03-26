Vinicius Jr aims to replicate Real Madrid success with Brazil ahead of World Cup

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr shoots at goal during their LaLiga match against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on March 2, 2026. — Reuters

Vinicius Jr said on Wednesday he feels happier and more confident than ever and is determined to bring the same success he has enjoyed at Real Madrid to the Brazilian national team as preparations intensify for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old winger's season has been one of contrast. He struggled early in the 2025-26 campaign, enduring a 16-match goal drought and facing boos from sections of the Bernabeu crowd.

That rough spell is now firmly behind him. Vinicius has found his rhythm, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Real this season.

Despite a glittering club career that includes two Champions League triumphs and three LaLiga titles, Vinicius has scored eight goals in 45 appearances for the record five-time world champions and is determined to turn promise into international silverware with his second World Cup on the horizon.

"I feel more at ease, I'm happier, and when I'm happier, everyone around me is happier and more confident too," Vinicius told reporters ahead of Thursday's friendly match against France.

"I hope that everything I do for Real I can go on to do here with the Brazilian national team. That's my biggest goal. It's where I've always dreamed of being, and I want to bring great pride to our country and a lot of joy to our entire nation."

Brazil are searching for renewed success after their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they were eliminated on penalties by Croatia.

Vinicius, however, said he is blocking out external noise as the tournament draws closer.

"I know what I'm capable of and how much I've been working to be ready for the World Cup," he added.