MLB: Dodgers to start title defence with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on mound

Japan starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers a pitch against Venezuela in the first inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami on March 14, 2026. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start the defence of their second consecutive championship in the Major League Baseball (MLB) the same way they ended an electric World Series in November, with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.

Attempting to become the first three-peat World Series champion since the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000, the Dodgers will start the season by playing host to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Yamamoto was named the World Series MVP after pitching the final 2 2/3 scoreless innings of Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing one hit. The outing came one day after he allowed one run over six innings in a Dodgers' Game 6 victory.

Rested now, Yamamoto will take the mound after helping Japan to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. He was the Opening Day pitcher for Los Angeles last season and earned the win against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.

"He started for us last year on the road, but for him to get that start on Opening Day at home, I think it's going to be special," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Yamamoto was 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA in 30 MLB regular-season starts in 2025. He has six career starts against the Diamondbacks, going 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA.

An All-Star lineup will have even more punch this season with Kyle Tucker in the No. 2 spot of the lineup behind Shohei Ohtani. Mookie Betts will bat third, with Freddie Freeman and Will Smith swapping the fourth and fifth spots depending on the opposing pitcher.

It makes the Dodgers as formidable as ever following three championships in six seasons.

"Our goal is not to go back-to-back. Our goal is not to three-peat. Our goal is to win the World Series," No. 6 hitter Max Muncy said, according to the Orange County Register. "When you start talking about that other stuff, you start adding more pressure that doesn't need to be added. It's just noise. That's really all it is."

The Diamondbacks received a scare when two-time All-Star and 2023 National League Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll went down with a broken bone in his hand during a live batting practice session early in the spring. He managed to return one month later but was limited to two hits in 19 at-bats (.105).

But injury issues persist with starters Corbin Burnes (elbow) and Merrill Kelly (back), both starting the season on the injured list. Reliever A.J. Puk, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Adrian Del Castillo also are injured to start the season.

A veteran infield will include Carlos Santana at first base, Ketel Marte at second, Nolan Arenado at third and Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop. Carroll will be in the outfield with Jordan Lawlar and Alek Thomas until Gurriel returns.

"The Dodgers are good, the two-time defending world champions, and I wouldn't have it any other way," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said of the opener. "I'm loving the fact that we're going into L.A. to open the season. It's going to be a good test for us."

With Kelly unable to make his scheduled Opening Day start, right-hander Zac Gallen will be on the mound for his fourth career outing in an opener.

Gallen posted a 13-15 record with a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts last season. He is 2-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 15 career appearances (all starts) versus the Dodgers.

Arizona will start the season without a left-hander in the bullpen as Lovullo looks to keep the team competitive until injured players return.

"We feel very comfortable with some reverse-split guys that can go out there and attack left-handed hitters," Lovullo said.