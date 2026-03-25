Asif Ali hints at possibility to reverse international retirement

Pakistan's Asif Ali poses with the Player of the Match trophy after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2021. — ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali on Wednesday hinted at his willingness to reverse his international retirement but insisted that his primary focus was on performing in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to get underway on March 26.

Asif, who represented Pakistan in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, called time on his international career in September last year and shared that he would continue playing domestic and franchise leagues around the world.

The hard-hitting batter, however, has emphasised that he is "available" if the team needs him, while citing the example of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who reversed their respective retirements to represent Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"Look, my job is to play cricket. You saw in the [2024] World Cup as well that two retired players returned to the Pakistan team. If there is a need, I am available. But my first focus is to play in the PSL and perform," Asif told reporters on the sidelines of Lahore Qalandars' training session here earlier today.

The 34-year-old reiterated that he is currently focused on helping the Qalandars retain their title with his performances before stressing that he would continue to play professional cricket as long as he is fit.

"Look, the target and aim are the same for all players; that just as we were champions last time, we aim to be champions again this time," Asif stated.

"As for retirement, I am still playing cricket, and God willing, as long as I have fitness, I will continue to play," he added.

The middle-order batter, widely known for his prowess as a finisher, further shared that he was open to playing at any position for the Qalandars, insisting that the batting combinations are formed as per the requirements.

"Look, I have played all matches wherever the team needed me, and the number was selected according to the team combination," Asif shared.

"I was happy there, and this time as well, whatever number they give me, I will be happy with that," he added.