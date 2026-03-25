Mohammad Rizwan lauds PCB, Najam Sethi for growth of PSL

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its former chairman Najam Sethi for the remarkable growth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is set to embark on a new era with the addition of two new teams from the 11th edition, slated to commence on March 26.

The marquee league, which was introduced by the Sethi-led PCB in 2015, kicked off the following year with five franchises, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, and received an overwhelming response from cricket enthusiasts and investors alike.

The PSL was then expanded to six teams in 2018 with the addition of Multan Sultans, and the number of franchises remained intact until the landmark 10th edition.

The league then underwent further expansion as two new franchises were acquired for a whopping Rs3.6 billion collectively.

Reflecting on the league's journey, Rizwan credited former PCB Chairman Sethi for the initiative, while also praising the current management's efforts to take the PSL to new heights, citing the amount at which the ownership rights of the new franchises were acquired.

"Obviously, it is the effort of PCB because of the stage at which he started. I think the credit definitely goes to Najam Sethi. The way he took this step and the way he brought the people. He should be remembered," Rizwan said at the PSL 11 captain's conference.

"And the way the [current] management took the league forward, even our franchise was [sold at Rs245 million], I think it's a big achievement," he added.

The wicketkeeper batter, however, insisted that the nation is disappointed with the recent struggles of the Pakistan side in the international circuit but expressed his hope for a turnaround by citing the emergence of talent through the PSL.

"But from a cricketing point of view, perhaps the nation is disappointed at the moment, but as mentioned, new players are coming through," Rizwan said.

"The issue may be with combinations not settling properly. Once that is resolved, Pakistan will return to a position where the nation and the fans will be satisfied."