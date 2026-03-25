CAS to deliver swift decision on Senegal appeal

Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has said that Senegal’s appeal would be ruled on as quickly as possible after they were stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has lodged an appeal at the CAS on Wednesday against the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and hopes to regain the title.

Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions after Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.

They returned after 14 minutes to win the match 1-0 courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal in extra time. CAF's Appeal Board replaced that result with a 3-0 victory for Morocco late on March 17.

"The FSF appeal seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON. It also requests an immediate suspension of the time limit to submit an appeal brief until the CAF decision is notified with full grounds," the CAS said in a statement.

"A CAS Arbitral Panel will be appointed to consider this matter. Following this, a procedural calendar will be established."

The Senegalese government earlier called for an inquiry into the removal of the title.

The FSF's lawyers will address a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

Cas director general Matthieu Reeb added: "We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing."