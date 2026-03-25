Babar Azam addresses concerns regarding Zalmi's bowling struggles ahead of PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi's Alzarri Joseph (left) celebrates taking a wicket with captain Babar Azam during their PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Wednesday highlighted the measures they took to improve their bowling stocks for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)11, scheduled to get underway on March 26.

Babar, while addressing the PSL 11 captains' conference, was asked about Zalmi's recent struggles in the department and also how the franchise was planning to cope with the partial availability of their overseas bowlers, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

In response, the skipper acknowledged the struggles of their respective bowling attacks over the years but insisted that they have fixed the issue with their signings.

Babar, however, stressed the importance of executing plans, terming it essential regardless of the strength of their bowling attack.

"Yes, definitely, the bowling attacks that we were struggling with in previous seasons, this time, we have fixed that [with our signings] and will try to execute the plan," Babar stated.

"The main thing is to execute plans. No matter what kind of bowling [stocks] you pick, if you do not execute plans, then it is of no use. So, by the will of Almighty Allah, we are focused on executing [our plans]."

For the unversed, despite being one of the most consistent franchises of the marquee league, Zalmi have been unable to win the coveted title since 2017, primarily due to their bowling struggles over the years.

The 2017 champions have conceded 200-plus scores 14 times in PSL, all of which came between the 2021 and 2025 editions.

They will kick off their PSL 11 campaign on Saturday against tournament debutants RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Updated Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Brian Bennett, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf and Shoriful Islam.