Moses Itauma reveals why he wanted to quit boxing before heavyweight rise

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Moses Itauma, who is now closing in on the pinnacle of the sport, has said that at one time in his career, he was about to quit boxing.

Itauma is set to face American and former Anthony Joshua and Whyte opponent Jermaine Franklin this Saturday night. This is considered his biggest fight so far.

The fight is a rescheduled fixture as the original bout was postponed from January due to a muscle tear.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 21-year-old sensation has missed out on Mike Tyson’s long-standing record of being the youngest boxer to become a world champion.

Tyson achieved the feat at the age of 20, so Itauma has missed out, though he has started with an impressive record and is admired by many as the future of the heavyweight division.

Moses Itauma’s last fight was the most impressive one of his career so far, as he knocked out the experienced Dillian Whyte within the first two minutes of the contest back in August 2025.

Speaking on Jamie Laing's podcast, Itauma said: "There was a point where I was a two-time National champion, two-time European champion.

"But I still hadn't been paid a penny, so I was like 'why am I doing this boxing thing for?'.

"I had mild and a severe concussion, I felt like I was damaging my body and I was like 'what am I doing this for?'.”