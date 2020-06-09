PCB agrees to swap Asia Cup 2020 hosting rights with Sri Lanka: report

The agreement between PCB and SLC will reportedly see the Asia Cup 2020 staged in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have reportedly agreed to swap their Asia Cup hosting rights, which would see the islanders host the 2020 tournament instead of Pakistan.

The 2020 Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be hosted by the PCB in Pakistan but when India refused to make the short trip, UAE was mooted as an alternative.

However, in a recent video conference of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Sri Lanka was proposed as as better alternative than UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka has not been hit as hard by COVID-19 as some of the other nations, including the UAE. The islanders has less than 2,000 infections and a mere 11 deaths compared to almost 40,000 cases and 281 deaths in the Arabian desert nation.

According to sources within the PCB, the two boards have decided to exchange their tournament - a deal that would see this year's Asia Cup staged in Sri Lanka, with the PCB claiming the next tournament.

The PCB purportedly agreed to make the exchange due to its desire to see cricket activities resume.

The swap will be officially confirmed and announced in the next meeting of the ACC.

