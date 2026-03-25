Kai Havertz eyes successful World Cup after getting fit

Arsenal's Kai Havertz applauds fans after the match at BayArena in Leverkusen on March 11, 2026. — Reuters

Germany forward Kai Havertz is fit and close to his best form after dealing with several injuries in the last 12 months, and has said that a successful Arsenal run across three competitions in the coming months will provide him with an opportunity to prepare well for the World Cup in June and July.

Havertz, who missed last year’s internationals due to injury, has been away from the national team for more than 12 months.

Kai has been included in Germany’s squad for a friendly against Switzerland on Friday and against Ghana three days later.

"I had a tough time. It was not easy for me," Havertz told a press conference ahead of Germany's friendly against hosts Switzerland.

"I had my first injury in February last year, three and a half months out then comeback and then a setback with the knee injury."

Kai Havertz spent time on the sidelines from August 2025 to January 2026, but now, after coming back to action, the 26-year-old said he was ready to help his club during their busy match schedule in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

"I now feel completely fit. I need the one or other game from the start to reach 100 percent but I feel fit to start lasting over 90 minutes," he said.

He added that Arsenal's busy schedule came just at the right time.

"We have many matches in three competitions. I missed the first six months of the season and I will give it all for the club, and to be able to go with a lot of confidence to the World Cup. I want to be successful at this World Cup and lead the way," he said.

The last two World Cups have not been ideal for Germany, which suffered shock group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, but they are determined to restore their reputation as a global football power.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The Germans, who have not made it to a final in any major international event since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil, have been drawn in Group E with Ecuador, Curacao and the Ivory Coast.