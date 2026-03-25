PSL 11 ticket refund process to commence on March 30

Cricket fans watch PSL 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — X/@thePSLt20

LAHORE: The refund process for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 tickets will get underway on March 30, the tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.

According to the details, the ticket holders who purchased their PSL 11 tickets online will receive refunds automatically through the original payment method used at the time of booking, which is applicable to all transactions made via debit and credit cards, as well as digital payment platforms.

The refund process, slated to commence on March 30, is expected to be completed within 15 working days. However, the exact timeline may vary slightly depending on the customers' respective banks or payment service providers.

The league's management further asserted that the ticket holders are not required to initiate the refund, but those experiencing delays beyond the stipulated period may contact their bank or payment platform for further assistance.

🚨The Pakistan Cricket Board has today announced the tickets refund policy for HBL Pakistan Super League 11. 🎟️



Read more: https://t.co/pTlYT4KM6S#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/wrqmTpzLOq — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2026

For the unversed, the tickets' refund came in the light of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to hold the historic PSL 11 behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore to align with officially announced national resource conservation efforts.

According to the updated itinerary, the tournament will comprise 44 matches played over 39 days, with each city hosting 22 fixtures. The opening match between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while the Qualifier will take place in Karachi.

As the tournament temporarily adopts a watch-from-home model, organisers have confirmed the introduction of enhanced broadcast and production features designed to deliver a superior viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.