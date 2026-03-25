Islamabad United make one change to squad for PSL 11

Brisbane Heat's Max Bryant celebrates winning their BBL match against Melbourne Stars at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on January 2, 2026. — Instagram/@bbl

KARACHI: Three-time champions Islamabad United on Wednesday announced replacing Australia's Max Bryant with compatriot Chris Green for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to commence on March 26.

According to the United, Bryant, whom they signed for Rs19.5 million at the players' auction last month, suffered an injury, which ruled him out of the upcoming eight-team tournament, slated to run until May 3.

Consequently, the three-time champions brought in Green for Rs14 million on the eve of the tournament, making a forced change to their squad.

"[Chris Green] replaces Max Bryant. Unfortunately, Max Bryant has been ruled out of the [PSL] due to an injury," the United wrote on social media.

Green is one of the most sought-after Australian cricketers in franchise leagues globally, having featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and The Hundred.

The bowling all-rounder has also featured in PSL when he represented Multan Sultans in the 2019 edition, during which he took four wickets and scored 27 runs in five appearances.

Notably, the United are scheduled to kick off their PSL 11 campaign on Saturday when they take on Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams for the first time, including two new entrants, RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches in the 39-day event.

Updated Islamabad United squad for PSL 11: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Chris Green, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq and Mohammad Salman Mirza.