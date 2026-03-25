Jannik Sinner apologises to Alex Michelsen after smashing him in Miami Open

Jannik Sinner (ITA) (L) talks with Alex Michelsen (USA) (R) at the net after their match on day eight of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has apologised to Alex Michelsen after smashing him with the ball during their last-16 encounter of the Miami Open.

Sinner edged the home hope 7-5, 7-6(4) in a battle to secure a spot in the quarter-final. During the contest, the Italian smashed his opponent from close range, the clip of which went viral.

Michelsen gave a tough time to the world number 2 during the contest, and Sinner was forced to dig deep at times.

The incident happened when the match was balancing on a knife-edge in the first set, with both players tied at four games apiece.

Michelsen, who served in the ninth game, made a poor return later in the same game, giving the Italian an easy chance, but Sinner, who had a whole court to open to hit a winner on a very easy shot, rushed or misjudged his shot and accidentally hit the ball straight at the American instead.

Jannik Sinner immediately recognised his mistake and lifted his arm to say sorry and shouted an apology in his direction.

The four-time Grand Slam winner will face Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Sinner said: "I feel like especially today, the serve helped me very much, especially in important moments. Back of the court, if I'm very honest, I'm not feeling perfectly, so we try to improve.

“From yesterday and today there are different conditions, playing night is different from playing in the day, but I'm happy to fight my way through this one, it was a very tough match, he played some great tennis, so happy how I handled the situations especially in the second set."