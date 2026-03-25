PSL 11: Marnus Labuschagne outlines player-first approach for Hyderabad Kingsmen

An undated picture of Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne. — X/@Sheiikhabdulah

LAHORE: Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian batter set to captain the newly formed Hyderabad Kingsmen in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has outlined his philosophy of fostering individual confidence over tactical complexity.

Speaking at a recent captains’ conference, the 31-year-old reflected on his leadership style, emphasising that his approach with the debut franchise will mirror the environment he cultivates for his state side in Australia.

“We haven’t spoken too much in depth. For us, it’s all about the individuals—the players themselves being themselves. I’m going to try and lead them in the same manner that I have for my state side back at home,” Labuschagne said.

He stressed the importance of empowering players to trust their abilities, noting that freedom and mutual belief are fundamental to collective success.

“I think it’s about empowering the players to trust their skills and go out there to showcase how good they are,” he added.

Despite his limited experience in T20 international cricket, Labuschagne dismissed the notion that the pressures of a high-profile franchise tournament differ from those of other competitions. He maintained that expectations remain constant across all levels of the game.

“No, I think any team you play for—whether it’s in the PSL, the BBL, or for Australia—there’s always pressure. I don’t think that changes,” he said.

Labuschagne concluded by expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunities presented by the new franchise, describing the season as a significant platform for both personal development and team growth.

“I think it’s an exciting new chapter for the Kingsmen to join a new franchise and be part of the PSL this season. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your skill sets on the biggest stage,” he stated.

The forthcoming PSL season represents a landmark expansion, featuring eight teams for the first time.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May, with the newly added Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz franchise joining the competition across 44 matches in 39 days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised its logistical plans, confining matches to Karachi and Lahore behind closed doors, a departure from the initial schedule that included venues such as Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision followed consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while Karachi is set to stage the Qualifier. The opening fixture between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad for PSL 11:

Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.