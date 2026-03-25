Usman Khawaja roped in by RawalPindiz on eve of PSL 11

Islamabad United's Usman Khawaja celebrates scoring a century during their PSL 6 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 17, 2021. — PSL

KARACHI: Debutant franchise RawalPindiz on Wednesday announced signing former Australia opener Usman Khawaja for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to get underway on Thursday.

Khawaja, who represented Australia in nine T20Is, initially went unsold at the historic players' auction last month despite his encouraging stint with Brisbane Heat in this year's Big Bash League (BBL), during which he scored 108 runs in three innings at a decent average of 36 and a whopping strike rate of 147.94.

The 39-year-old, however, has now received a late call-up to the historic 11th edition of the marquee league, which will feature eight teams for the first time after undergoing a significant expansion with the addition of two new teams – Hyderabad Kingsmen and RawalPindiz.

Khawaja replaced Laurie Evans in the RawalPindiz's squad, with the new entrants set to kick off their PSL 11 campaign on Saturday when they take on former champions Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.

"[Usman Khawaja ] joins The Pindiz! A world-class batter with top-level experience comes in as the replacement for Laurie Evans. Welcome to Pindi, Uzzie," the franchise wrote on social media.

The upcoming stint with RawalPindiz will be Khawaja's second PSL appearance as the opening batter has previously represented Islamabad United in the 2021 edition, during which he accumulated 246 runs in seven innings at a remarkable average of 49.20 and a strike rate of 152.79.

Updated Rawalpindiz squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Cole McConchie, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrester, Usman Khawaja, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan and Saad Masood.