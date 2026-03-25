Ashton Turner hails PSL as one of world's best franchise leagues

An undated picture of Multan Sultans' captain Ashton Turner. — X/@MultanSultans

LAHORE: Australian middle-order batter Ashton Turner has hailed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as one of the premier franchise competitions in world cricket, while expressing his excitement at helping write a new chapter for Multan under fresh ownership.

Speaking at a recent captains’ conference, Turner reflected warmly on his experiences playing in Pakistan, praising the exceptional hospitality extended to touring sides.

“Firstly, particularly Australians who get the opportunity to come to Pakistan—we are so fortunate. We get looked after so well,” Turner said.

The right-hander also emphasised the PSL’s growing global stature and the sense of opportunity presented by the revamped Multan franchise.

“The PSL is becoming one of the best competitions for franchise cricketers in the world. We have the opportunity in Multan to write the first page of our history. While there is some continuity from the previous Multan team, it very much feels like a new chapter with new ownership,” he said.

Turner noted the palpable enthusiasm surrounding the team’s restructured setup, which includes a fresh squad and coaching staff.

“We have a new squad and a newly assembled coaching staff. It’s a really exciting time. That’s the nature of modern franchise cricket,” he added.

He concluded by expressing his anticipation for the high calibre of competition in Pakistan.

“We’re excited. As you mentioned, there are so many talented players here in Pakistan, and being part of this competition is truly exciting,” he said.

The forthcoming PSL season marks a significant expansion, with eight teams competing for the first time and is scheduled to run from March 26 till May 3.

New franchises Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz have joined the tournament, which will feature 44 matches over 39 days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has revised its logistics, limiting matches to Karachi and Lahore, to be played behind closed doors, instead of the initially planned six venues including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision after consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1,2 and the final, Karachi the Qualifier, while the opener between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

Turner’s team will begin their campaign against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, with organisers promising enhanced broadcast features to compensate for the absence of spectators.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Steve Smith, Jahanzaib Sultan, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner (c), Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar and Muhammad Awais Zafar.