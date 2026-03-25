Coco Gauff reaches first Miami Open semi-final

Coco Gauff (USA) celebrates after match point against Belinda Bencic (SUI) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24, 2026. — Reuters

Coco Gauff battled past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a hard-fought three-set encounter to reach the Miami Open semi-finals for the first time.

The 22-year-old secured a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory and became the youngest American to make it to the women’s singles semi-finals at the event since Serena Williams did so in 2004, the year Gauff was born.

Gauff said that it was a tough match to win, but she is proud of the way she fought.

"It was a tough match," she added. "It took a lot of running, some falls, but I'm really proud of how I fought. I think that's been a theme of the week."

She also praised her Swiss opponent, saying Belinda is a tough player to play against, and that today she raised her level.

"Belinda is a tough player. Every time we play, it’s a long match. It took a lot of running today, some falls, but I’m really proud of how I fought today. I think that’s been a theme of the week," Gauff said.

"It felt like today, my opponent, she raised her level, and I was able to raise it in the third."

Coco Gauff will fancy her chances against Karolina Muchova in the semi-final, who defeated rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko 7-5, 7-6(5) on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Czech has reached her fifth WTA 1000 semi-final after winning a hard-fought battle that lasted one hour and 47 minutes.

"It was very close, basically one point at the end. It can always change in tennis. I'm just very grateful I was able to win the last point," Muchova said.