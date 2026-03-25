South Africa hold nerve to seal T20I series victory over New Zealand

South African pacer Ottniel Baartman (left) is pictured after taking a wicket during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 25, 2026. — AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: South Africa clinched a five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a 33-run victory in the decisive final fixture at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, the visitors posted a commanding total of 187 for four from their 20 overs, underpinned by a scintillating display from middle-order batter Connor Esterhuizen.

Openers Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder provided a steady start, putting on runs from the outset. Their 21-run stand was broken when Zak Foulkes dismissed De Zorzi for 12 off 14 deliveries, which included three boundaries.

Mulder then forged a crucial 50-run partnership with Rubin Hermann to stabilise the innings and carry the side past the hundred-run mark.

Josh Clarkson made the breakthrough for the hosts, removing Mulder for a vital 31 from 29 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes, with the score at 76 for two in the 11th over.

Ben Sears struck next to dismiss the settled Hermann for 39 off 31 balls, an innings that included four boundaries and a maximum.

Following his departure, Connor Esterhuizen joined Dian Forrester at the crease and the pair shifted the momentum decisively. Esterhuizen was in imperious form, wreaking havoc on the New Zealand attack as he brought up his second T20I half-century.

His explosive knock was eventually ended by Sears, who claimed his second wicket after the batter had made a superb 75 from just 33 deliveries, striking five fours and six sixes.

Forrester remained unbeaten on 21 from 13 balls, hitting one four and a six, while Jason Smith added a single as South Africa finished on a commanding total. Sears was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, returning figures of two for 37 from his four overs, with Foulkes and Clarkson taking one apiece.

Chasing 188 for victory, New Zealand’s reply never gained sufficient traction as the Proteas’ bowling attack delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the hosts to 154 for eight in their 20 overs. No Blackcaps batter managed to reach a half-century.

Bevon Jacobs provided late impetus with a brisk 36 from 19 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes, while opener Tim Robinson made 25 off 20 balls.

Wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver contributed 22 from 17 deliveries and captain James Neesham finished with a run-a-ball 24.

For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder and Ottniel Baartman claimed two wickets each, with Keshav Maharaj chipping in with one as the visitors sealed a hard-fought series victory.