PSL 11: Saad Masood vows to deliver for Rawalpindiz in debut season

Rawalpindiz all-rounder Saad Masood addressing the media ahead of the teams training session at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore on March 25, 2026. - Reporter

LAHORE: Young all-rounder Saad Masood has expressed confidence in his side’s ability to make a strong impression as Rawalpindiz prepare for their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 campaign.

Addressing the media at the Lahore Cricket Club Academy (LCCA), Masood shared insights into his preparations and highlighted the support he has received from senior players.

He particularly noted the encouragement of former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and spoke about the challenge of managing social media attention while maintaining on-field performance.

“The crowd, especially the Rawalpindi fans, will miss the matches, but we will try our best not to disappoint them,” Masood said.

“Mohammad Rizwan backs me a lot and always tells me to give my hundred per cent. Our goal in Rawalpindiz’s first season is to perform well and become champions. I do follow social media, but not too much, as criticism does create some pressure,” he added.

The all-rounder, who recently made his international debut for Pakistan during the ODI series against Bangladesh, also reflected on the team’s preparations and his personal approach to the game.

“Preparations are going well and we have played a warm-up match. It’s a new team and we will try to perform well. As an all-rounder, I always aim to contribute in all three departments, and healthy competition only helps improve the game,” he stated.

The upcoming PSL season marks a significant expansion, with eight teams competing for the first time. New franchises Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi have joined the tournament, which will feature 44 matches over 39 days.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has revised its logistical plans. Matches will now be staged exclusively in Karachi and Lahore, and will be played behind closed doors. Six cities — including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad — had originally been under consideration as host venues.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the changes during a press conference, stating that the decisions followed consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the board’s Patron-in-Chief.

Under the revised schedule, Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, along with the final, while Karachi will stage the Qualifier. The opening fixture between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

The Rizwan-led side will play their first match of their debut season against former champions Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

With matches set to be played without spectators, organisers have promised enhanced broadcast and production features to improve the viewing experience for fans both in Pakistan and globally.

Rawalpindiz squad for PSL 11: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Cole McConchie, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrester, Laurie Evans, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan and Saad Masood.