Warner's positivity, Agha's all-round edge vital for Kings: Mir Hamza

Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza addressing the media ahead of the teams training session at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore on March 25, 2026. - Reporter

LAHORE: Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza believes the franchise will benefit greatly from David Warner’s positive captaincy and the strong middle-order option provided by Salman Ali Agha as they prepare for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Addressing the media ahead of the Kings’ training session, Hamza expressed confidence in the squad’s composition ahead of the upcoming tournament.

“Having David Warner as captain again this season is a big positive for us. He is very supportive and a natural leader,” Hamza said.

“We also have a strong middle-order option in Salman Ali Agha, who can contribute with both bat and ball and is capable of playing long innings,” he added.

The Test pacer also provided an update on the team’s preparations, noting that the warm-up match had come at an opportune moment.

“Our preparation is going well and the warm-up match has come at the right time,” he stated. “Due to the Eid holidays, we could not train much earlier, but now we are getting valuable practice ahead of the PSL, and the warm-up game is helping us gain proper match rhythm.”

Hamza also emphasised his commitment to the franchise while acknowledging the evolving nature of the tournament.

“My current focus is to perform well for my franchise. With two new teams added, more talent will emerge and the competition will become tougher, but the weather is unlikely to have much impact on the matches,” he concluded.

The upcoming PSL season marks a significant expansion, with eight teams competing for the first time. New franchises Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi join the tournament, which will feature 44 matches over 39 days.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has revised its logistical plans. Matches will now be staged exclusively in Karachi and Lahore, and will be played behind closed doors.

Originally, six cities — including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad — were under consideration as host venues.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the changes during a press conference, stating that the decisions followed consultations with franchise owners and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the board’s Patron-in-Chief.

Under the revised schedule, Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, along with the final, while Karachi will stage the Qualifier. The opening fixture between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

The Warner-led Kings will play their campaign-opening match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

With matches set to be played without spectators, organisers have promised enhanced broadcast and production features to improve the viewing experience for fans both in Pakistan and globally.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 11:

David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khwaja Bin Tanveer, Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.