Hyderabad Kingsmen rope in Maheesh Theekshana for PSL 11

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 16, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - ICC

LAHORE: The Hyderabad Kingsmen have strengthened their squad ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, announcing the signing of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana on Wednesday night.

The franchise confirmed the acquisition via their official social media channels, accompanied by a caption that read: “Bhali kare aya. The wily operator, Maheesh Theekshana, has joined the ranks of the Hyderabad Kingsmen.”

Theekshana brings considerable experience in the shortest format of the game. The 25-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 83 T20 internationals, claiming 82 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08.

In total, he has played 225 T20 matches, taking 230 wickets with an economy of 7.07, including four four-wicket hauls.

He also boasts an extensive franchise pedigree, having featured in major leagues such as the ILT20, Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 11th edition of the PSL, scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May, marks a significant expansion, with eight teams competing for the first time.

New entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz join the fray, with a total of 44 matches to be played over 39 days.

In a notable departure from original plans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scaled back logistical arrangements. Matches will now be held exclusively at two venues—Karachi and Lahore—and will take place behind closed doors.

Six cities, including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, had originally been in contention to host matches.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised arrangements at a media conference, explaining that the decisions followed a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Under the updated itinerary, Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while the Qualifier will take place in Karachi. The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

As the tournament temporarily adopts a watch-from-home model, organisers have confirmed the introduction of enhanced broadcast and production features designed to deliver a superior viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.

Updated Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad for PSL 11:

Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.