Lahore Qalandars unveil coaching staff for PSL 11

An undated photo of Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and coach Riaz Afridi. — Instagram/riazafridiofficial

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have unveiled their coaching staff for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May.

The franchise announced the appointments on social media with the caption: “The men working behind the scenes on mission fourth.”

The coaching line-up comprises Dion Ibrahim, Amjad Ali, Riaz Afridi, Kashif Raza and Muhammad Saddiq.

The tournament will mark a significant expansion, featuring eight teams for the first time. New entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz join the fray, with a total of 44 matches to be played over 39 days.

In a notable departure from original plans, the Pakistan Cricket Board has scaled back logistical arrangements. Matches will now be held exclusively at two venues—Karachi and Lahore—and will take place behind closed doors.

Six cities, including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, had originally been in contention to host matches.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised arrangements at a media conference, explaining that the decisions followed a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Under the updated itinerary, Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while the Qualifier will take place in Karachi. The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

As the tournament temporarily adopts a watch-from-home model, organisers have confirmed the introduction of enhanced broadcast and production features designed to deliver a superior viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan and Shahab Khan.