Jerrod Calhoun agrees deal with Cincinnati

Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena in San Diego on March 19, 2026. — Reuters

Jerrod Calhoun has agreed to a six-year contract to return to his alma mater, Cincinnati, as head basketball coach, the university announced Tuesday.

The contract, pending board approval, will pay him $3.7 million in the first year with an annual raise of $100,000, per the school. Calhoun, who graduated from Cincinnati in 2004, is leaving Utah State, which will owe nearly $3.9 million per his contract, ESPN reported.

The 44-year-old Ohio native leaves behind a Utah State program that he coached to an impressive 55-15 record over two seasons. The Aggies made the NCAA Tournament and held an AP Top 25 ranking for at least one week in each season under Calhoun.

No. 9 seed Utah State (29-7) defeated No. 8 Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday before falling to top seed Arizona 78-66 on Sunday.

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Jerrod Calhoun replaces Wes Miller, whom Cincinnati bought out after five years as its head coach with no trips to the NCAA Tournament. Miller was hired Monday as Charlotte's new coach.

"It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Bearcats' program -- one that I know intimately as an alum and hold in the highest regard," Calhoun said in a statement.

"I am deeply grateful to (athletic director) John Cunningham and President Neville Pinto for their trust and confidence in me to elevate this program and guide our student-athletes as we pursue championships. Our goal is to build a program that consistently makes Bearcats fans proud, both on and off the court. Sarah, our children and I are excited to get to work at a place that means so much to our family."

He served as a student assistant at Cincinnati under Bob Huggins in 2003-04. Calhoun worked under Huggins again on the staff at West Virginia (2007-12) before becoming a head coach for the first time. He has held the main job at Division II Fairmont State (2012-17), Youngstown State (2017-24) and Utah State.

Calhoun was the 2026 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year after the team won the regular-season and tournament championships. Also, the 2023 Horizon League Coach of the Year, Calhoun, has nine 20-win seasons as a head coach and has been a conference champion in three different leagues on his way to a 297-159 career record, including 173-121 in Division I.

"Jerrod is a tireless worker, has an incredible passion and talent for developing not just players, but people, and has won at every stop along the way," Cunningham said.

"He's one of the best offensive minds in college basketball and has the pedigree to take Cincinnati basketball to the next level in the Big 12 and nationally. I'm looking forward to welcoming his wife, Sarah, and children, Jordan, Kennedy, Kendall and Quinn to the Cincinnati family."