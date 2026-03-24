Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David retires

An undated photo of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. — Reuters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David announced his retirement on Tuesday after spending his entire 14-year career with the franchise.

David, 36, was a 12-time team captain and Super Bowl LV champion who tied Derrick Brooks' team record with 1,714 career tackles.

"It's time," David told Sports Illustrated. "I've been playing football since I was 6 years old. Thirty years straight of football. I never missed a year. A lot of time, man. When it's time, when you know, you know. I always wanted to be a guy who wanted to retire on my own terms. Right now is the perfect opportunity for that. I give glory to God for me to be able to play football for this long.

"For me, man, 14 years (in the NFL) is enough. I'm comfortable with my decision. I'm satisfied with my career. When I first got into the league, I never, never, ever in a million years expected to play 14 years at a high level for the same organization. And it's something that doesn't come around often. I think it's time that I hang it up and let the next generation of players come in and take over the game."

Lavonte David is also the Bucs' all-time leader in tackles for loss (177), forced fumbles (33) and fumble recoveries (21) and ranks third in games played and started (215).

"For the past 14 seasons, Lavonte David has personified what it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He was a selfless leader both on and off the field, playing with passion and a genuine love for the game. He leaves a legacy as a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest players in franchise history, setting a standard that will continue to impact our organization for years to come," said a statement from the Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers.

"Today, we celebrate Lavonte's legendary career as one of the most accomplished players of his era and thank him for the many memorable moments he provided our fans. Beyond the statistics and accolades, he will be remembered throughout Tampa Bay for his humble demeanor and strong commitment to our community. We wish him well on his journey after football and look forward to honoring his Hall of Fame-worthy achievements in the near future."

David recorded 114 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while starting all 17 games last season. It was his 12th season with triple-digit tackles.

An All-Pro selection in 2013 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, David tallied 42.5 sacks and 14 interceptions since being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

"Before I came to the Buccaneers, I always had immense respect for Lavonte as a special football player," said Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

"Having had the fortune to coach him for the last seven seasons, I have also experienced the special person and leader he is. He has been the heart and soul of our defense and a Super Bowl champion on the way to being an eventual Hall of Famer. There isn't anyone more respected by his teammates, and that respect extends to his peers and opposing coaches throughout the league. I, as well as everyone in this organization, will miss him tremendously."