Crucible to continue hosting World Snooker Championship until at least 2045

China's Zhao Xintong poses with the World Snooker Championship trophy after beating Wales's Mark Williams in the final at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on May 5, 2025. — Reuters

Sheffield's Crucible will remain home to the World Snooker Championship until at least 2045, ending fears that the sport's flagship event would quit the celebrated venue.

An agreement between the World Snooker Tour (WST) and Sheffield City Council means the event will be held at the theatre for the next two decades, with an option to extend to 2050.

A planned £45 million ($60 million) redevelopment will provide the potential to add an additional 500 seats, but means the event must temporarily relocate in 2029, and possibly 2030, while work is in progress.

Traditionalists had feared the global showpiece could vacate the Sheffield theatre, which has staged every world championship since 1977, and possibly even Britain itself, once its lease expired in 2027.

WST chief Barry Hearn previously described the sport's long-term home, which has a capacity of 980, as "no longer fit for purpose".

China and Saudi Arabia were suggested as possible alternatives to stage the tournament.

"I thought we didn't have a home at one stage -- I can't tell you how pleased I am," said Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport.

"Snooker's dream was to stay at the Crucible. This is the lifeblood of our sport."

Retired seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said: "There is simply nowhere else like the Crucible or anywhere else that could replicate that atmosphere or the sense of history.

"It was always my favourite place to play and I still love going to Sheffield. I am thrilled that we are staying there long term."

The investment has come primarily from a combination of council and government funding, and will be used to improve the theatre as a year-round venue.

"We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK -- sport, art and culture are the very best of us," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"It's what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we're from."

This year's World Snooker Championship starts on April 18.