Plan but play every ball on merit: Babar Azam shares batting secret

Batting star Babar Azam. Photo: AFP

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam on Monday revealed the open secret of his batting technique and style, saying that he merely tries to play every ball on his merit.

Azam, the top-ranked T20I batsman in the world, is known for his stylish strokes, in particular his cover drives. Another trademark of his strokeplay is the complete absence of premeditation - something he confirmed while discussing his batting technique with Central Punjab along with their head coach Ijaz Ahmed Jr.

In a video session, the batting sensation stressed the need to plan one's innings according to the opposition's bowling technique and along with the need of the situation.

"Whether it's an international match or club cricket, I always plan my innings," he said.

"Whoever the bowler is, I always try to play on merit. The more time you spend on the pitch, the more confidence you gain. In T20, ODI, Test and first-class cricket, success comes from adapting to the situation everywhere."

It is pertinent to mention that former batsman Aamer Sohail recently called out Azam for his 'flawed' batting technique.

