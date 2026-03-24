Teddy Atlas delivers honest verdict on Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov after the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

Former trainer turned pundit Teddy Atlas has delivered an honest verdict on the fight between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makmuhdov.

Fury will enter the ring after 16 months, when he fights the Russian. In his last two fights, the Briton was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, the only boxer to beat him in his career, after which the Briton announced his retirement from boxing last January.

However, the former world heavyweight champion reversed his decision to take on Makhmudov. The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is considered to be Briton’s tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

When Tyson Fury was far from boxing, Arslanbek Makhmudov, in the same period, was competing. In his last fight, he defeated British boxer Dave Allen by a unanimous decision at the end of 2025.

However, the Russian boxer was defeated by a body shot when he fought Agit Kabayel, and was also knocked out by Guido Vianello in August 2024.

Speaking to Bet Victor, Atlas shared his thoughts on the fight, breaking it down in detail.

“Is this an easy night for Tyson Fury? No, Makhmudov is a big, strong, game guy, tough, proud. He’s been knocked out, I get it. He’s not hard to hit, I get it. He’s one-dimensional, I get it. But he’s strong, he’s proud, he can punch, he’s game. Even though he’s been knocked out, he does have a good chin, I’ve seen it,” Atlas said.

“But it’s not a foregone conclusion because we don’t know what Fury’s got left. We don’t. He gets hit on the chin with an uppercut, or a straight right hand, or whatever, by Makhmudov. You don’t know what will happen. So because of that, I’ll watch it.”