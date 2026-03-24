Antoine Griezmann to join MLS club Orlando City

An undated photo of France forward Antoine Griezmann. — Orlando City SC

France forward Antoine Griezmann has signed a deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Orlando City, making a move from LaLiga club Atletico Madrid on a contract beginning in July 2026, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Griezmann, who is the all-time leading scorer of Atletico, has agreed a deal that will expire in the 2027-28 season, with an option for the 2028-29 campaign.

“Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters and for Major League Soccer,” said Mark Wilf, Orlando City SC Owner & Chairman.

The 35-year-old Frenchman has played 792 professional matches for Atletico, Barcelona and Real Sociedad, in which he scored 298 goals and provided 132 assists.

Griezmann’s most successful spell was at Atletico, where he netted 211 goals across competitions and won the Spanish Super Cup in 2014 as well as the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018.

In the current season, the former France international has recorded 13 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Griezmann announced his decision in a statement, in which he called Orlando his new home.

"I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things," Griezmann said in a statement.

Antoine Griezmann has achieved great success with France as well, winning the 2018 World Cup and 2021 UEFA Nations League and scored 44 goals in 137 appearances he made for his country.

He also holds a record of the most consecutive appearances (84) for France over seven years from 2017.