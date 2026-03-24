Pakistan's Noor Zaman makes triumphant start to Optasia Squash Championship

Pakistan's Noor Zaman (right) in action during his first-round PSA Gold Optasia Squash Championship match against Egypt's Mezan Hesham at the Wimbledon Club in London on March 24, 2026. — Optasia Squash Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan's rising star Noor Zaman made a triumphant start to the PSA Gold Optasia Squash Championship 2026 by securing a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Egypt's Mazen Hesham in the opening round fixture at the Wimbledon Club in London on Tuesday.

Zaman made a flamboyant start to the fixture as he clinched the opening game dominantly by 11-4, but Hesham hit back, winning the subsequent game 11-7 to neutralise the lead.

The fixture followed the same pattern in the next two games, with Zaman pulling ahead and Mazen levelling to force the decider.

Zaman brought his best performance in the decider as he outclassed Mazen 11-2 to round up a comprehensive 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, 12-14, 11-2 victory, which took him 46 minutes.

Reflecting on the victory, Zaman shared he was pleased with his overall performance but insisted he could have played better squash, stating his game was not in place.

"I'm really pleased with my performance," said Zaman.

"As you know, Mazen is a top squash player, and my favourite player, actually. I love the way he plays his shots; I try to learn from him. He is coming back from injury, so not at his best.

"I feel I could have played a better squash. I only played solo on the court, and I don't think my game was in place enough today."

The victory propelled Zaman into the Round of 16, where he will lock horns with Mexico's Leonel Cardenas.

"Tomorrow, I'm playing Leonel Cardenas. We played in Open Squash, and I lost 3-2. It was very close, and this time, I'm ready and will work on a good game plan for tomorrow," Zaman said.

For the unversed, Zaman was originally scheduled to face compatriot Ashab Irfan, but the latter could not get his visa in time, and thus, the first reserve, Mazen, stepped in at the 11th hour.