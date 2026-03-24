Oleksandr Usyk says trilogy with Tyson Fury could be abandoned for THIS boxer

An undated photo of world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk has hinted that he could skip the Tyson Fury trilogy for a fight against WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel.

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk is set to make his long-awaited boxing return on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he will defend his WBC title against kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven.

The Ukrainian boxer has been allowed by the WBC for a voluntary defence of its belt before taking on his mandatory challenger, Kabayel.

Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, has not entered the ring since stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July.

Recently, the Ukrainian boxer revealed the final three opponents he wants to fight before retirement, and Kabayel's name was missing from the list.

"Rico is first, second is whoever wins between Wardley and Dubois and the third fight is my friend 'Greedy Belly', Tyson Fury," Oleksandr Usyk told The Ring.

But recently, he has made a U-turn and hinted that the fight with Agit Kabayel could be a possibility.

"Maybe I will fight Kabayel - maybe I don't face Tyson Fury for a third time and I fight Kabayel instead,” Usyk told the Daily Mail.

"I only say my plan but that is not set in stone. I understand the Agit fans are saying you must fight him, you must fight him. But I don't have to fight him.

"I must live my life, I must look after my team, my children. As for fighting, I just work hard and my opponents work hard.

"Look, maybe it's possible I fight Agit. All I can say is he's a great fighter and he's very smart."