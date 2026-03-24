Shan Masood named Multan Sultans' vice-captain for PSL 11

Multan Sultans' Shan Masood plays a shot during their PSL 7 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 1, 2022. — PSL

KARACHI: Experienced left-handed opener Shan Masood has been appointed as the vice-captain of Multan Sultans for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing a compilation video of the 36-year-old batter, who expressed delight over rejoining the side, which he led into the playoffs in the 2020 edition.

"It feels really good to join the new Sultans and return to my team. I hope it will be a memorable season, and it's good to be back home," said Masood in the video message.



Notably, Masood has previously served as the captain of the Sultans in the 2020 edition, during which he led them to the playoffs as the table-toppers.

He was then replaced by wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan in the leadership role next season, and the move paid dividends as the Sultans won their maiden PSL title.

Masood, however, remained with the Sultans until the 2023 edition and missed the subsequent season before being drafted to Karachi Kings in 2024.

The experienced batter was entrusted with the captaincy, but he could not force a change in fortune for the 2020 champions as they suffered an early exit, finishing fifth in the six-team tournament.

He was subsequently replaced as the captain by David Warner for the landmark PSL 10 and played just three matches for the Kings until being eventually released by the franchise ahead of the historic players auction for the upcoming edition, held last month.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 11:



Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shehzad Gul, Faisal Akram, Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Atizaz Habib Khan.