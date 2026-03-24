Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026 to revive international career with England

England's Ben Duckett walks back after being dismissed during the fifth day of their first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: England wicketkeeper batter Ben Duckett on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to rediscover his Test form for England ahead of the busy summer.

Duckett, who was roped in by Delhi Capitals for INR 20 million for the 19th edition of the cash-rich league, apologised to the franchise's fans over his decision to withdraw, which he described as difficult.

"It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won't be coming," he told Telegraph Sport.

"I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It's the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience," he added.

His withdrawal will likely result in a three-year ban, meaning he will not be considered for selection until the 2029 edition, but Duckett insisted it was the right decision for his career despite acknowledging the possibility of never being able to feature in the league, citing his age.

"I don't know if I'm potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it. With the age I am now [31], it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I'm able to represent Delhi. But I've thought a lot about this, and know it's the right decision for my career."

The left-handed batter has been going through a rough phase in his international career since the away Ashes 2025, during which he mustered 221 runs at an underwhelming average of 20.2.

He was named in England's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 but could not get to play a match, which he shared ignited a fire inside him moving forward.

"Not playing in the World Cup, and being on the sidelines in India after such a tough Ashes series was a struggle for me," said Duckett.

"But it's lit a massive fire in my belly moving forward. I don't know where I stand, or what is to come," he added.

The top-order batter asserted that he decided to withdraw from IPL 2026 on his own accord, emphasising that the best thing for him to continue representing England was to stay at home, refreshing his mind and body.

"I've made this decision on my own accord. I've spent a lot of time away from home in different places, and it felt like the best thing for me to do to be ready to play for England is to be here right now, at home, refreshing my mind and body. More importantly, play some four-day cricket for Notts, and try to find that form I had last summer.

"We all have different journeys, but my journey into the Test team has come from county cricket. I know how valuable that is for me, scoring runs in the Championship and the confidence that gives me going into the rest of the summer."

Ben Duckett then went on to highlight that he would have to rush back into England's busy Test summer, comprising home series against New Zealand and Pakistan, after spending time on the "sidelines" at the IPL 2026 and thus, would not be able to work on his shortcomings ahead of the packed season.

"I could have gone to the IPL, spent time on the sidelines, then rushed back into the Test summer. I wouldn't have time to process the winter, learn from mistakes, and go back to the drawing board with Notts."

Duckett then went on to assert that he was willing to do everything to continue playing for England in all three formats and believes the decision to withdraw from IPL 2026 could prove to be a pivotal moment in his international career.

"I'm desperate to play all three formats for England for as long as I can," said Duckett. "This is a decision I hope I will look back on in 10 years and see as a pivotal moment in my career, and the right decision. It will [be] doing everything I can to be ready for England."