PSL 11: Saud eyes to draw national selectors' attention ahead of ODI World Cup

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel addresses media at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on March 24, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel said Tuesday that he would strive to draw the national selectors' attention ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup by putting up distinctive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to get underway on March 26.

Saud, who made his last international appearance for Pakistan in the blockbuster ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against arch-rivals India, termed the upcoming season crucial for his national team return.

"This season is very important for me. The ODI World Cup is coming up [next year], and I will aim to perform well to get the selectors' attention," Saud stated.

The 30-year-old, in his maiden stint as the Gladiators captain, led the side to their first final since their title victory in 2019, but fell short of clinching the coveted prize.

Citing his side's performance in the previous edition, Saud vowed to play the same brand of cricket and make the Gladiators champions.

"The overall performance of the last season was very good. We went to the final very easily," said the left-handed batter.

"We lost the final at the last moment. We are trying to play the same brand of cricket and make Quetta Gladiators champions.

But the Gladiators squad has undergone substantial changes as the six existing franchises were permitted to retain up to four cricketers ahead of the historic players auction due to the addition of two new teams.

Their captain, Saud, however, emphasised that their batting strength remained the same and that the side was upbeat for a strong showing in the upcoming edition of the marquee league.

"Although the team has changed a lot since the last edition, our batting strength is the same as last year. A few days ago, the team was very enthusiastic," Saud stressed.

The upcoming PSL 11 will be played behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore to align with officially announced national resource conservation efforts, and Saud acknowledged that the players will miss the fans in the ground.

He, however, insisted that if the participating teams put up a great competition, fans would thoroughly enjoy and support the PSL from home.

"When we will be on the ground, our passion will remain the same, but we will definitely miss the fans," Saud stated.

"But look, if we play good cricket and put up a great competition, they will enjoy the action from home, and we urge them to support the PSL from home," he added.