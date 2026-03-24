Serena Williams’ former coach says ‘Carlos Alcaraz not interested’ in Masters 1000 events

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi-final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on June 6, 2025. — Reuters

Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz appears “bored” and “not that interested” in Masters 1000 events.

Alcaraz was eliminated from the Miami Open 2026 on Sunday after a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 defeat to world number 36 Sebastian Korda in the third round.

The Spanish tennis star was aiming for his second title at the Miami Open. He claimed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown there in 2022.

The world No. 1 was also ousted from the Miami Open 2025, when he suffered a defeat in the first round by 55th-ranked David Goffin.

Carlos Alcaraz has claimed eight Masters 1000 titles, with his victories coming at six of the nine different tournaments in the respective category.

Mouratoglou reacted to Alcaraz’s defeat to Korda in a video on his Instagram account.

In the caption, Mouratoglou wrote: “During his match against Fonseca, I had a feeling. Carlos Alcaraz didn’t seem as engaged as usual in this Masters 1000. The next day, he lost to Korda.”

Then, in the video, the French coach further shared his thoughts on Carlos’ performance at the Masters 1000 events.

“My feeling is that Alcaraz is bored [laughs],” Mouratoglou said.

“The guy has already seven Grand Slams and I feel like, playing Masters 1000s… he won so many already, he’s not that interested. That’s really a feeling that I have.

“I also feel that that will be the danger for him in the next years. And a lot of people say that, ‘Oh! This year, in Roland Garros or Wimbledon or US Open — he doesn’t play well in the first rounds.”