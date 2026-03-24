Iftikhar Ahmed aims Pakistan comeback with strong performance in PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi's Iftikhar Ahmed addressed media at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on March 24, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday expressed his determination to make his comeback to the national men's cricket team by performing strongly in the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Iftikhar, who has represented Pakistan in four Tests, 28 ODIs and 66 T20Is, was roped in by the 2017 champions for Rs18 million in the accelerated round of the historic players auction last month, and shared that his preparations for the historic 11th edition of the marquee league were going very well.

"The preparation for PSL is going very well. By the grace of Almighty Allah, our local players are also at the top of the season," Iftikhar told reporters on the sideline of Zalmi's training session here.

"Without the crowd, we cannot enjoy as much as we used to. But now we are here, and we have to enjoy," he added.

Iftikhar, who failed to retain his place in the national team following Pakistan's lacklustre ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, remained committed to making his return to the international circuit by finishing as the best all-rounder of PSL 11.

He further shared that he has been working on his technique and physical fitness by hiring a personal coach and a trainer, and thus, is hopeful for a spirited performance in the upcoming edition of the marquee league.

"When you play as a professional player, your focus is on Pakistan. And I always think that I should perform everywhere," Iftikhar said.

"Like I performed in domestic matches. I was the best player of the tournament in the One-Day. And I try to make my team win and be the best batsman or best all-rounder, so that I can make a comeback for the Pakistan team.

"I have worked on my technique. I have hired a coach for myself. I work with Zoya Khan in Peshawar. I have hired a trainer for myself. I am working on my fitness. You can see my fitness. I will perform in PSL and make a comeback."

The all-rounder also revealed that he did not have any contact with Pakistan men's cricket team's head coach Mike Hesson, stressing that the performances never stay hidden and will ultimately lead to his comeback.

"I have never had any contact with him. This is the truth. I think that if you perform, the performance does not hide," Iftikhar stated.

"It shows the world that I am worthy of being in the team. My focus is to perform and make a comeback through performance," he added.

Notably, Iftikhar Ahmed has thus far played for five franchises in the PSL since making his debut in the inaugural edition for Karachi Kings in 2016, and is set for his second stint with Zalmi in the upcoming season, but the all-rounder remained unfazed by consistent transitions, stressing that a player's responsibility is to play according to the mindset of the team, and was upbeat to fulfil it.

"I have played for five teams in the PSL, and when I first played for Peshawar Zalmi, we became champions," Iftikhar said.

"Every team has its own qualities. Every franchise is professional. Everyone has their own mindset.

"As a player, you have to play with the mindset of the franchise. I have played alongside the current management of Peshawar Zalmi in the past, and I enjoyed playing with them.

"Peshawar Zalmi do not play cricket like other franchises. They play according to the match situation. There are many teams like Islamabad and United who are good at playing fast."

For the unversed, the upcoming PSL 11 will be played behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore to align with officially announced national resource conservation efforts, meaning Peshawar's debut as PSL hosts was shelved.

"Peshawar people are very much cricket lovers. Believe me, our National T20 stadium was full," Iftikhar shared.

"So many people called me and asked me when the PSL match would be held [but] you can't do anything about it. This is the government's policy, and I think they are right."