Jurgen Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation, still open to coaching

An undated photo of former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp. — AFP

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has denied the Real Madrid job rumours, saying there is no “call” from the Spanish giants yet.

The 58-year-old is currently working with Red Bull as the head of global football. The German coach left Liverpool after nine years at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

During Klopp’s era, the Reds lifted nine trophies after taking charge of the club in 2015, including a Champions League and Premier League titles.

Real announced their former right back, Alvaro Arbeloa, who was their reserve team boss, as a manager in January, after the departure of Xabi Alonso, who was fired after seven months in charge amid a poor run of results and reports of unrest among senior players.

During the Magenta TV World Cup team presentation on Monday, Jurgen Klopp said that the rumours are nonsense and he has not been contacted by Real Madrid.

"If Real Madrid had phoned, we would have heard about it by now," Klopp said.

"But that's all nonsense. They haven't called even once - not once. My agent is there, you can ask him. They haven't called him either.

"Right now I'm not thinking about that. Luckily, there's no reason to.”

Klopp then added that he is not finished as a coach, but that nothing is planned.

"For my age, I'm quite advanced in life, but as a coach I'm not completely finished. I haven't reached retirement age. Who knows what will happen in the coming years? But there's nothing planned," he added.

The former Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund coach has also said he would never coach another team in England other than Liverpool.