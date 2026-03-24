PCB Chairman Naqvi hosts dinner for teams, players ahead of PSL 11

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) welcomes national cricketer Salman Ali Agha (left) at the dinner in Lahore on March 23, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises' owners and players for dinner on Monday night, just two days ahead of the commencement of the highly anticipated 11th edition of the tournament.

The event was attended by franchise owners, captains of eight teams, the head coach of the Pakistan team, national cricketers, alongside several international players, including Sikandar Raza, Tabraiz Shamsi and Brendon Wilson.

During the ceremony, the glittering Infinity Trophy for PSL 11 was also displayed, while the highly-awaited anthem, 'Khelenge Beat Pe' was released.

لاہور۔چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کی جانب سے پی ایس ایل 11 کی ٹیمز اور ملکی و غیر ملکی کھلاڑیوں کے اعزاز میں تقریب



چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے ملکی و غیر ملکی کھلاڑیوں اور معزز شخصیات کا استقبال کیا



تقریب کے دوران پی ایس ایل 11 کی ٹرافی کی رونمائی کی گئی



تقریب… pic.twitter.com/3neZGVTYJk — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 24, 2026

PCB Chairman Naqvi, who welcomed the guests at the ceremony, apologised to the nation while addressing the gathering, stating that the PSL 11 was kept "limited" keeping the national interest in mind, urging that the sacrifice would turn into ease for the future.

"PSL 11 has been limited keeping in mind national interests due to the regional situation," said Naqvi. "PSL has become a top international brand, and we have to take it further.

"I deeply apologise to cricket fans. You have to look at the broader interests of the country and nation first."

Naqvi's apology to the nation came in light of the tournament organisers' decision to hold its 11th edition behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore instead of six cities, to align with officially announced national resource conservation efforts.

According to the updated itinerary, the tournament will comprise 44 matches played over 39 days, with each city hosting 22 fixtures. The opening match between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains unchanged.

Lahore will host Eliminators 1 and 2, as well as the final, while the Qualifier will take place in Karachi.

As the tournament temporarily adopts a watch-from-home model, organisers have confirmed the introduction of enhanced broadcast and production features designed to deliver a superior viewing experience for fans in Pakistan and around the world.