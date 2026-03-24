Chicago Cubs lock up star centre fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong: reports

United States center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong reacts after hitting a fly-out during the fourth inning against Canada during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park on Mar 13, 2026. — Reuters

Chicago Cubs centre fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is close to agreeing on a long-term contract extension, according to the international media reports on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who turns 24 on Wednesday, enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, winning a Gold Glove and becoming the first Cubs player in 30 years to record a 30-30 season.

Crow-Armstrong impressed both with his glove and at the plate in his first full Major League season. He was selected for last year’s All-Star Game and is part of the United States’ World Baseball Classic roster this year.

He led the majors in outs above average and showed he can hit for power and steal bases.

In the first half of last season, Crow-Armstrong hit .265 with 25 home runs and 27 stolen bases. His second half was less strong, but the Cubs believe his early-season form reflects his true ability.

Nicknamed PCA, Crow-Armstrong was a first-round pick by the New York Mets in 2020 from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles.

He was traded to Chicago less than a year later for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, a move New York soon regretted.

Crow-Armstrong’s strengths include elite defence, speed, and baserunning, although his plate discipline needs work, he had far more strikeouts than walks last season.

Even so, he posted 6.0 wins above replacement, showing his all-round talent.

With Crow-Armstrong secured and new additions like Alex Bregman and Edward Cabrera, the Cubs aim to challenge for the National League Central title this season.