Golden State Warriors’ Moses Moody suffers serious knee injury in overtime victory

Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody sustained a non-contact left knee injury late in Monday’s 137-131 overtime triumph against the Dallas Mavericks, leaving the court on a stretcher.

Moody had stolen the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg with 1:13 remaining in overtime and appeared poised for a dunk to seal the win.

However, his left knee buckled on planting, sending him sprawling to the floor. Play continued briefly as Moody remained down near the Warriors’ bench, prompting teammates, staff, and medics to attend to him.

Arena workers brought out a stretcher, and the game was paused for several minutes.

Draymond Green consoled Moody with a hug and a pat on the back before he was carried off, while Stephen Curry looked on in disbelief.

Postgame, Moody underwent an X-ray, with the team scheduling an MRI on Tuesday back in the Bay Area to assess the severity of the injury.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr described the incident as looks bad and added that they hope that Moody is safe.

"We don't know what it is, but it sure looked bad," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Just hoping for the best."

Moody had recently returned from a right wrist sprain, missing ten games, and had been impressive against the Mavericks with 23 points and three steals.

This latest setback compounds Golden State’s injury woes. Curry has missed the past 22 games with a knee issue, Al Horford is sidelined with a calf strain, and the team recently lost veteran