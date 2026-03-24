Peshawar Zalmi sign Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett for PSL 11

Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Delhi, India. - ICC

LAHORE: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi have signed Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May.

The signing was confirmed by Javed Afridi, the owner of the Zalmi franchise, in a post on his social media platform X.

“We welcome Brian John Bennett from Zimbabwe to the Zalmi family,” Afridi wrote.

The right-handed batter has been a formidable performer for Zimbabwe in international limited-overs cricket. He has played 58 T20Is, scoring 1,888 runs at a healthy strike rate of 143.68, including 12 fifties and one century.

Bennett was also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, held in India and Sri Lanka.

He amassed 292 runs in six matches at an average of 146.00 and a strike rate of 134.56, with three half-centuries to his name.

The 22-year-old is set to make his debut not only in the PSL but also in any overseas franchise league.

Meanwhile, Zalmi recently signed Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who becomes the third Bangladeshi player to join the squad, alongside Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.

The upcoming PSL season marks a landmark edition as the league expands to eight teams. New entrants Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi join the fray, with a total of 44 matches to be played over 39 days.

In a significant shift from initial plans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scaled back the tournament’s logistics. Matches will now be held exclusively at two venues—Karachi and Lahore—and played behind closed doors.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised arrangements during a media conference, explaining that the decisions followed a joint meeting with franchise owners and consultations with the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief.

Six cities, including Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, had originally been in contention to host matches.

Updated Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Brian Bennett, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf and Shoriful Islam.

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 11 fixtures:

Mar 28 – Match 3

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindiz – Lahore – 2:30 PM

Mar 31 – Match 7

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – Lahore – 7:00 PM

Apr 8 – Match 15

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 9 – Match 17

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 11 – Match 19

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – Karachi – 2:30 PM

Apr 13 – Match 22

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 15 – Match 23

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 19 – Match 29

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – Karachi – 7:00 PM

Apr 22 – Match 32

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – Lahore – 2:30 PM

Apr 25 – Match 38

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – Lahore – 7:00 PM