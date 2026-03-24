Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff reach Miami Open quarters

A collage of World number one Aryna Sabalenka and fourth seed Coco Gauff. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and fourth seed Coco Gauff sailed into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Monday.

The reigning champion required just an hour and 25 minutes to see off her Chinese opponent with a composed 6-3 6-4 victory over Zheng Qinwen, demonstrating the same commanding form that has seen her lift the US Open trophy in each of the past two years.

Sabalenka will now face Hailey Baptiste, who also secured a 6-3 6-4 win against Jelena Ostapenko, setting up an intriguing last-eight clash.

The Belarusian star appeared untroubled on court, reflecting her serene confidence and consistency at high-level tournaments.

Meanwhile, Gauff battled through a testing encounter against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, prevailing 6-3 4-6 6-2.

The 22-year-old American endured a challenging match, serving six double faults and being broken five times, but ultimately held enough composure to progress. Gauff will face either Amanda Anisimova or Belinda Bencic in the next round.

The Miami Open is Gauff’s home event, and she has expressed her desire to claim the title.

However, she stressed that she is not placing undue pressure on herself this year, following a recent retirement at Indian Wells due to a nerve issue in her left arm.

"I don't really feel pressure, I feel more supported at this event," Gauff said.

"I want to win this tournament so bad because it is my home tournament. But I didn't have the best preparation, so setting expectations lower allows me to free up and not expect too much of myself."

Both players now look set for compelling quarter-final contests as the tournament heads into the business end.