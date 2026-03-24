Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic’s decade-old Masters 1000 record at Miami Open

A collage of Italian star Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

Italian star Jannik Sinner has surpassed Novak Djokovic’s ten-year record for the most consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events, following a commanding win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet at the Miami Open on Monday.

World number two Sinner, 24, extended his streak to 26 straight sets at the elite level of tournaments just below the Grand Slams, defeating Moutet 6-1, 6-4 in just 71 minutes.

He had previously equalled Djokovic’s record of 24 consecutive sets by beating Damir Dzumhur in his opening match.

Reflecting on his triumph, Sinner expressed his joy while emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the sport and the need to stay focused for upcoming rounds.

"I am very happy. This sport is unpredictable, so we try to keep attention as much as we can and we'll see what is coming in the next round," Sinner said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has been in imperious form, having also triumphed at the past two Masters 1000 tournaments, winning at Indian Wells earlier this month and Paris last November, without dropping a set.

Against Moutet, Sinner dominated from the outset, taking 19 of the first 26 points and closing the first set in just 22 minutes. He broke Moutet in the fifth game of the second set before serving out the match with ease.

Sinner will next face American Alex Michelsen in the last 16 as he bids to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’, winning Indian Wells and Miami consecutively.