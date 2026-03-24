Iga Swiatek splits with coach Wim Fissette after Miami exit

An undated picture of Polish tennis star and six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and coach Wim Fissette. — Reuters

Polish tennis star and six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has announced the end of her partnership with coach Wim Fissette following a disappointing early exit at the Miami Open.

Fissette, who joined Swiatek’s team in October 2024, was instrumental in guiding her to her maiden Wimbledon crown last July.

During their collaboration, the 24-year-old also clinched two additional WTA Tour titles, triumphing in Seoul and Cincinnati in 2025.

Despite these successes, Swiatek has struggled to find her rhythm this season, failing to progress beyond the quarter-finals in any of the four tournaments she has contested in 2026.

Her campaign in Miami ended abruptly when she was stunned in the second round by compatriot Magda Linette, ranked 50th in the world.

The defeat marked a first in 74 WTA Tour events for Swiatek, who had received a first-round bye but lost her opening match.

Reflecting on the result, Swiatek wrote on Instagram.

"Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course," the world number three said on Instagram on Monday.

"I've also learned a lot of important lessons and I think that's very human.

“After many months of working together with my coach Wim Fissette, I’ve decided to take a different path.”

The world number three now faces a period of adjustment as she prepares for the remainder of the season, seeking to rediscover the form that has seen her rise to the upper echelons of women’s tennis.