Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus mourn Igor Tudor’s father

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor reacts against Nottingham Forest in Premier League on March 22, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have sent their sympathies to the head coach Igor Tudor after the passing of his father, Mario Tudor.

The 47-year-old Croat missed his post-match media engagements following the 3-0 home defeat of Spurs to Nottingham Forest on Sunday due to personal reasons.

Hotspur expressed heartfelt condolences to Igor Tudor and his family following the death of his father, Mario.

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Igor Tudor's father, Mario," said Spurs in a statement.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Igor and his family during this incredibly difficult time."

On 13 February, Tudor, a former Juventus manager and player, was given an interim contract to lead Tottenham to the season finale.

His reign has been both positive and negative as the side has scored only one draw and four losses in the Premier League and they are now one point above the relegation zone with seven games left.

The next match of Tottenham is on Sunday, 12th April against Sunderland. Tudor also had the support of Juventus, his long time club.

Juventus stands with Igor Tudor and his family at this difficult time. Juventus joins in mourning the passing of his father. — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) March 23, 2026

Juventus, where Tudor enjoyed a long playing career, also extended their sympathies.

"Juventus stands with Igor Tudor and his family at this difficult time," the Bianconeri said in a statement on X.

"Juventus joins in mourning the passing of his father."

The outpouring of support highlights the respect Tudor commands in both England and Italy, as football communities rally around the Tottenham manager during his personal loss.