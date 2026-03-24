Kylian Mbappe declares full fitness, eyes Real Madrid run-in before FIFA

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action against Manchester City in UEFA Champions League on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

France forward Kylian Mbappe claims he is completely fit after a knee injury and wishes to feature in all of Real Madrid remaining matches in a run-in to the season as he gears up to the world cup.

In 2026, the 27-year-old missed four league matches because of a knee injury that he had the previous season but came off the bench in the 64th minute when Madrid beat Atletico 3-2 on Sunday.

Mbappe is also included in the French team to play against Brazil on March 26th and Colombia three days later in the United States, which is co-hosting the world cup in June 11-July 19.

Mbappe says he’s fully recovered and will aim to stay in peak form by performing at his best for his club ahead of the World Cup.

"I have made a 100% recovery," Mbappe said.

"I prepared for the last two World Cups in the best way possible, which is to play, score goals, win titles, and fight until the last minute for my club, and this year I am going to do the same to arrive in top form."

When Madrid confirmed Mbappe had re-aggravated a knee injury from December at the beginning of March, the club said it was opting for a conservative approach to the treatment.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in the France squad for a pair of friendlies at the end of March in the United States against Brazil on March 26 and then Colombia on March 29.

The win over Atleti kept Madrid four points behind leaders Barcelona in LaLiga, with Alphonso Arbeloa's side also preparing for a Champions League quarterfinal tie with Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.