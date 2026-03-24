Tiger Woods set for TGL return as LA take finals lead

An undated picture of 50-year-old Tiger Woods. — Reuters

PALM BEACH GARDENS: Tiger Woods is set to make his return to competitive golf, albeit with limited movement, when he features for Jupiter Links Golf Club in the TGL finals on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old, who has been recovering from lumbar disc replacement surgery and a ruptured left Achilles tendon, has largely served as an adviser and motivator for his side during the competition.

Woods has undergone multiple procedures in recent years and last competed fully at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut.

Woods admits his recovery is inconsistent, with good and bad days as his body struggles to heal like it once did.

"I said I've been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun,” Woods said.

"... So as I said, I've had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn't quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn't quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it's hard to just to move around."

Jupiter Links trail the best-of-three series after Sahith Theegala delivered a dramatic finish for Los Angeles Golf Club. His birdie on the final hole secured a 6-5 comeback victory in Monday’s opening match.

Jupiter, represented by Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, held a narrow 3-2 lead after the triples format.

However, Los Angeles responded strongly in singles play, with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood turning the tide.

The finals conclude on Tuesday with a second match, and a deciding clash if required, as Jupiter look to overturn the deficit and claim the inaugural title.